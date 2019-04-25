Sathyaraj to be seen playing a pivotal role in Varun Tej's next with Kiran Korrapati

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 10.32 pm April 25 2019, 10.32 pm

While Varun Tej’s last outing Antariksham 9000 KMPH did not do very well at the box office, it was reported that the actor is all set to do his next with debutant director Kiran Korrapati. This yet-to-be titled film will reportedly see Varun essaying the role of a boxer who will be working hard to bag a medal in the Olympics. Now, the latest update that we have for you is that the makers have roped in Sathyaraj for a pivotal role in this project!

According to our sources, “Since the makers saw Sathyaraj’s great performance as a coach in Jersey, they decided to rope in the actor for the role of a close aide to Varun’s character.” While nothing has been made official yet, it makes us think, will Sathyaraj be seen once again playing the role of a coach in this film? Well, hopefully, we will get to know soon! The film is set to go on floors soon and preparations are on in full swing. Varun has undergone serious training in Los Angeles and worked on his body transformation to fit the role perfectly. Olympic Gold Medalist Tony Jeffries has trained Varun in the boxing part and Rocky actor Carl Weathers has acted as a consultant.

This sure makes us believe that the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make sure this film goes on to become a sure hit. This film is being jointly bankrolled by Allu Bobby and Siddhu. Stay tuned for more updates on this project!