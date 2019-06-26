In Com Staff June 26 2019, 11.51 pm June 26 2019, 11.51 pm

Divya Sathyaraj, daughter of veteran actor Sathyaraj and sister of actor Sibiraj is a known name in the field of nutrition. The young lady has conducted numerous workshops on vitamin deficiency especially in villages and she also takes extra care when it comes to Sri Lankan Tamils just like her father who has a soft corner for Tamils from Sri Lanka, more so the refugees who land in Tamil Nadu from the island nation. Divya is also a brand ambassador for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Akshaya Paatra, one of the largest mid-day meals program in the government schools and the government-aided schools.

Divya recently won an award for excellence in community service. In an interaction with a popular daily, Divya admitted that she does want to enter politics. The young lady was quoted as saying, “I have always been interested in reading about politics, but was never really inclined towards politics. However, now I sincerely believe that we need a universal healthcare system that will bring hope and healing to people belonging to the lower income group. By any stretch of justification, it is not right that people, who cannot afford, cannot enjoy good health care. I am of the opinion that everybody should have access to health care regardless of their social status. Although my field is nutrition, I realize that unless I am in politics I cannot realize my dream of healthcare and nutrition for all. That’s when I decided I will enter politics soon”.