Say hello to punjabi actor Ashish Duggal's new home!

May 09 2019

Ashish Duggal is one of the busiest character actors in Punjabi Films. Mainly known for his negative portrayals, Ashish started his acting career with Hindi films & TV serials such as Bharat Ek Khoj, Tehkikaat, Divya Shakti, Main Khiladi Tu Anari to name a few. Originally he belongs to Ludhiana.

After making up mind to pick acting as a career, Ashish shifted to Mumbai. Though his projects kept him busy but it was Director Amitoj Maan's film 'Haani' that turned out to be a milestone in his career.

Not only did he win an award for the Best Actor in Negative Role, but he also got a number of offers to work in Punjabi films. Since then, he has worked in many Punjabi films including Nabar, Needhi Singh, Gadaar-The Traitor, Vaapsi, Laatu, Kaka Ji and the most recent one being Blackia. Since he has been spending most of his time in Punjab due to his shooting schedules, the man decided to reside in Punjab as well.

While his wife Disha Duggal is also a busy television actress (she has worked in Ishqbaaz), so the family did not want to shift their base from one city to another. Instead, they chose to keep another base in Mohali. Ashish and his family recently shifted to their new house and also arranged the Griha Pravesh Puja.

Earlier Punjab based actors would find it difficult to pursue only acting as a career option in Punjab as work would not come frequently and they would mostly run to Mumbai for work. Now, it is nice to see Punjab based actors coming back to their reign for work. We congratulate Ashish Duggal and his family for their new abode.