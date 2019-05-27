Screen Scene to nab biggie Thalapathy 63's Tamil Nadu rights?

Lmk May 27 2019, 6.21 pm May 27 2019, 6.21 pm

The shooting of Thalapathy 63 is being done at a really fast clip in and around Chennai, in grand sets that have been put up by the team. The film is gearing up for its grand theatrical release later this year for Diwali. The producers of this Altee - Vijay film, AGS Entertainment have already locked the overseas theatrical rights for a whopping sum of about 30 crores. The Hindi dubbing rights have also been sealed. The process for the Telugu dubbed version’s theatrical rights has also been initiated. This being the case, the Kollywood trade is abuzz that Screen Scene is in the running to grab the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film for a whopping price.

Both Mersal and Sarkar did a Tamil Nadu theatrical share of more than 70 crores each, and the Tamil Nadu rights of Thalapathy 63 will definitely be far higher than the share of Mersal and Sarkar. We’ll know the exact rate for sure, once this deal is officially confirmed by the team. The title and first look of Thalapathy 63 are expected to be launched as a Vijay birthday special on June 22nd or the evening of June 21st. Mersal and Sarkar were also similarly unveiled like this, in 2017 and 2018.

Screen Scene has been on a roll this year with hits such as Thadam and Natpe Thunai. Recently they also released Ayogya. If they seal the rights of Thalapathy 63, as is being rumored, it will most certainly be their biggest buy yet.

Thalapathy 63 is a football based commercial entertainer with many noted actresses such as Indhuja, Amrita Iyer and Reba Monica John enacting footballers. Nayanthara is the lead heroine, while Yogi Babu and Kathir are also there in the cast. Jackie Shroff is the lead antagonist pitted against Thalapathy Vijay. There have been rumors about a possible Shah Rukh Khan cameo as well, though they haven’t been substantiated yet.