image
Sunday, October 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sean Roldan has something special in store for Dhanush again

Regional

Sean Roldan has something special in store for Dhanush again

LmkLmk   October 28 2018, 7.22 pm
back
Aishwarya DhanushDhanushEntertainmentPrasannaregionalSean RoldanSoundarya Rajinikanth
nextVijay Sethupathi is like a brother figure to me, says Daniel Annie Pope
ALSO READ

Vada Chennai: Love making scenes removed but there’s still good news!

Anurag Kashyap hails Vada Chennai as the most original gangster film

Lakshmi Menon to romance Dhanush in Ramkumar’s next?