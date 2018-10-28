Sean Roldan has something special in store for Dhanush again

Sean Roldan is one of the promising young musicians in the Tamil industry. He is not just a good composer but also sings for other composers. He has quite a few hit albums and songs to his credit. He is back in news because of his live music concert held in Chennai on Saturday evening. The event was attended by quite a few Kollywood celebrities like Dhanush, Aishwarya Dhanush, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Prasanna and RJ Balaji, to name a few. The concert has been receiving rave reviews on social media from those who attended it.

Dhanush's presence was a big mass attraction, as expected. He has made his fondness for Sean clear, quite a few times before, and made time from his busy schedule to cheer Sean on his big day. Dhanush and Sean had worked together in Power Paandi and VIP 2 last year. While the former got fantastic reviews for its music, the latter was panned by critics and the public who found it way below the standard set by Anirudh in the first part of VIP.

Sean will also be scoring the music for Dhanush's second directorial (DD 2). Prasanna said at Saturday’s concert that the composer had already readied 3 songs for the film and that 2 of them, in particular, will mesmerize all listeners.