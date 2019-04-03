Second edition of International Children's Film Festival of Kerala to begin on May 10!

In Com Staff April 03 2019, 9.02 pm April 03 2019, 9.02 pm

There are various film festivals across the country and they bring in a confluence of world cinema to our nation. However, a film festival exclusively for children is something new and interesting! The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare conducted the first ever International Children's Film Festival in Thiruvananthapuram, last year. This event happened in the month of May in 2018 and was a resounding success! Happening during the summer vacations, the inaugural edition of the festival became an unexpected hit with over 140 films being screened, including 50 foreign movies. The attendance was well in excess of 5000 kids, who welcomed the event very enthusiastically. Now, we have details of the second edition of this event!

The second edition of the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) is all set to kick-start on May 10! Talking about this event, a source from the organizing committee says, "After the huge success of last year's event, we are planning to make this year's event much bigger and better. The festival will happen across six venues - Kalabhavan, Sree, Kairali, Nila Cinemas, Nishagandhi Auditorium and Tagore Theatre!" Around 200 movies are expected to be screened this time around with thousands of children expected to attend the event. As a special initiative, during the event days, children from tribal settlements and child care institutions will be provided with accommodation to enable them to benefit from this festival!

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy are jointly organizing this event. Short film entries are invited under two categories - Junior (till the age group of 12) and Senior (from 12 to 18)! The jury will comprise of children and they will select the winners. The festival also invites entries for poster design in English and Malayalam. As another enticing feature, all festival days will have a free screening for the public on all days, at 6.00 pm, at the Nishagandhi Auditorium. The event is expected to happen from May 10th to 16th! Stay tuned for updates...