In Com Staff June 05 2019, 5.19 pm June 05 2019, 5.19 pm

Allu Arjun had kicked off his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas a few weeks ago. The film completed its first schedule in April itself and post that Bunny went on a holiday with his family. Now, the makers of the film have informed his fans that the film’s second schedule has started from today and Pooja Hegde has joined the team! It was announced that Pooja is a part of the film right at the start of the project itself. Although she is not the only heroine in this film, sources say that Ketika Sharma has also been roped in as another female lead opposite Bunny, in this one.

It was announced on Twitter that the second schedule has started in Hyderabad and this is where Pooja has joined the sets. Pooja too took to Twitter and wrote that she is pleased to be back working with this team and that it will be a ‘crazy entertaining film’. Trivikram and Allu Arjun have teamed up for the third time after their earlier hit movies Jalsa and S/o Satyamurthy. Reports state that Tabu, who is playing a key role will also participate in the shoot from this month itself. This movie is jointly produced by Haarika & Haasine Creations and Geetha Arts. The complete details of the project will be out soon. This is touted to be a romantic entertainer.