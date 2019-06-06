In Com Staff June 06 2019, 11.52 pm June 06 2019, 11.52 pm

Suriya has had an interesting first half of the year so far. The actor has been very busy on the work front. His last film NGK released amidst huge fan-fare but failed to create the magic audience expected. Now, the actor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Sudha Kongara which has been titled Soorarai Pottru. The film will see Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The shooting of the film started on 8th April and now the latest updates suggest that the film’s second schedule has been wrapped up too! Sources in the know say that the schedule was wrapped up in Chandigarh.

What is even more interesting is that a lot of scenes were shot at airports! According to our source, “Yesterday the shoot for Soorarai Pottru happened at the O.P. Jindal Airport at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. This airport is especially for small aircrafts and special planes.” Our sources have also mentioned that Suriya is now back in Chennai as he is expected to start director Siva’s film too. As mentioned earlier, the film will present events that happened in Captain GR Gopinath's life, and the screenplay has been adapted suitably. Earlier there were rumours that the film was a biopic but Suriya in an interview cleared the air.