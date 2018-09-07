Section 377: Kollywood hails Supreme Court's historic judgement!

In one of the most pleasantly surprising verdicts we’ve ever seen, the Supreme Court ruled out that consensual adult gay sex is not a crime anymore. When the judgment came out, Twitter went abuzz with congratulations, celebrations, and positivity on freedom of living. Apart from the usual trends, several Kollywood celebrities too came forward to put in their words on this landmark judgment day.

Singer Shashaa Tirupati, a regular in AR Rahman’s albums.

Trisha Krishnan, the Kollywood queen who’s now a part of Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film with Karthik Subbaraj.

RJ Balaji, a popular RJ-turned-comedian who has been an important part of the rescue and philanthropical activities. His Chennai Micro is a famous organization which is always ready to help the people in need.

“Denial of selfexpression is death” - Much needed words from the honourable judges of the Supreme Court.! Important judgement to reinforce faith. 👏👏👏 #377IsHistory — LKG (@RJ_Balaji) September 6, 2018

The multi-faceted actor Kamal Haasan, who is slowly making strides into the political arena. He called it a remarkable and historic judgment.

Remarkable historic judgement from the Supreme Court. This was long overdue. The Supreme Court does not expect gratitude . Nevertheless "Thanks" on behalf of the citizens who revere fundamental rights. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 6, 2018

Siddharth, an affluent actor who’s now busy in the Tamil industry with two variant films.

Thank you Honourable #SupremeCourt for showing once again that you are the protector of ALL of our people. Love and wishes to all my Indian #LGBT family. What a wonderful day! Be you. Be true! To each individual who fought for this day, #Respect Bye #Section377 Jai Hind! https://t.co/K1xFThIaVx — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 6, 2018

Tamannah Bhatia, an all-time favorite in Kollywood.

Such a beautiful day in the history of this country. Here's to more freedom, more choices, more rights of expression. #Section377 pic.twitter.com/6hDCQx7ai8 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) September 6, 2018

Director Venkat Prabhu came to the party with a small snippet from his own film Goa, which had a gay pair. The film even had a song which celebrated gay rights.