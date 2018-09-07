Section 377: Kollywood hails Supreme Court's historic judgement!

In one of the most pleasantly surprising verdicts we’ve ever seen, the Supreme Court ruled out that consensual adult gay sex is not a crime anymore. When the judgment came out, Twitter went abuzz with congratulations, celebrations, and positivity on freedom of living. Apart from the usual trends, several Kollywood celebrities too came forward to put in their words on this landmark judgment day.
Singer Shashaa Tirupati, a regular in AR Rahman’s albums.
Trisha Krishnan, the Kollywood queen who’s now a part of Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film with Karthik Subbaraj.
RJ Balaji, a popular RJ-turned-comedian who has been an important part of the rescue and philanthropical activities. His Chennai Micro is a famous organization which is always ready to help the people in need.
The multi-faceted actor Kamal Haasan, who is slowly making strides into the political arena. He called it a remarkable and historic judgment.
Siddharth, an affluent actor who’s now busy in the Tamil industry with two variant films.
Tamannah Bhatia, an all-time favorite in Kollywood.
Director Venkat Prabhu came to the party with a small snippet from his own film Goa, which had a gay pair. The film even had a song which celebrated gay rights.