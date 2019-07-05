In Com Staff July 05 2019, 11.38 pm July 05 2019, 11.38 pm

Allu Arjun is without a doubt one of the most popular actors in town. He is always making the headlines either because of his acting chops or his dancing skills. From his good looks to his great personality, fans always go gaga over him. Whenever he posts something on social media, fans share it like crazy. Some time ago we got to know that the actor is spending on a lavish vanity van and now we even have pictures of it! He shared pictures from the inside of the vanity van and wrote that he has named it Falcon. He also wrote that he is grateful for all the love he received, which is why he is capable of buying such things.

We must say the vanity van looks amazing and nothing short of a dream. The fact that he chose to thank his fans for all the love, is extremely sweet. He even wrote that every time he buys something he has only one thought in his mind that is because of the power of love from his fans that he can get all these things. Recently, he had even shared photos of a swimming pool that his father got made for Allu’s son. He even recalled that he was never pampered as a kid and that the generation now has it easy. The vanity van is worth Rs. 7 crores and it has been customized by a Mumbai-based automotive designer. Well, we hope that he enjoys this new swanky ride!

Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “ People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019