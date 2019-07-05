Allu Arjun is without a doubt one of the most popular actors in town. He is always making the headlines either because of his acting chops or his dancing skills. From his good looks to his great personality, fans always go gaga over him. Whenever he posts something on social media, fans share it like crazy. Some time ago we got to know that the actor is spending on a lavish vanity van and now we even have pictures of it! He shared pictures from the inside of the vanity van and wrote that he has named it Falcon. He also wrote that he is grateful for all the love he received, which is why he is capable of buying such things.
We must say the vanity van looks amazing and nothing short of a dream. The fact that he chose to thank his fans for all the love, is extremely sweet. He even wrote that every time he buys something he has only one thought in his mind that is because of the power of love from his fans that he can get all these things. Recently, he had even shared photos of a swimming pool that his father got made for Allu’s son. He even recalled that he was never pampered as a kid and that the generation now has it easy. The vanity van is worth Rs. 7 crores and it has been customized by a Mumbai-based automotive designer. Well, we hope that he enjoys this new swanky ride!
He currently has a film with Trivikram, which was launched on the occasion of Ugadi, on April 6. This will mark the third time reunion between Trivikram and Allu Arjun. It is also going to feature Bollywood diva Tabu in a pivotal role. Reports state that the film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film The Invention of Lying.