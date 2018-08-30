Seema Raja becomes first Sivakarthikeyan film to release in Poland!

Poland is an under-tapped country when it comes to Tamil films. Even though quite a few Tamils reside in the country on the Baltic Sea, only the films of superstars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith and Suriya have managed to breach the boundary.

However, the scene is going to change as Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming mass entertainer Seema Raja will be the first film of the actor to release in Poland. A new company called 7th Sense Cinematics has picked up the distribution rights and will be taking the film across the country in maximum possible screens.

While the movie is all set for a release in India on the 13th of September, the date for Poland is yet to be announced.

Seema Raja has been certified by the censor board with a clean U certificate and is now clear for audience viewing. Sivakarthikeyan is banking big on this film to reach out to the masses, as it carries a genuine entertainment factor along with a special portion which has been kept under wraps for now. The film stars Samantha as the lead heroine, while Simran will be seen in the role of the antagonist along with Lal.