Seema Raja’s highlight will be a 20-minute-long period portion!

Sivakarthikeyan’s commercial entertainer, Seema Raja, may look like just another film for the actor, but there’s more to it than what meets the eye.

Seema Raja possesses an all-important 20-minute-long period portion which will be the USP of the film. The makers have belted out a huge amount of money for this flashback sequence, in which Sivakarthikeyan will be seen as a king. Keerthy Suresh has an extended cameo as the actor’s wife, while Soori will be seen sporting his six-pack for the first time. The team shot these portions in the Talakona forest, with a lot being spent for the CG work too.

At the trailer launch of the film, director Ponram has stated that Seema Raja will have no limit on the entertainment value, but at the same time, it will talk about the pride and struggle of Tamil folk for their land.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan too, added his words, “I read about brave kings in my days at school, but little did I know that I could play such a character someday. I felt really proud acting as a Tamil king, the dialogues for my role are superb. People have started comparing our last few shots with Baahubali.” ​