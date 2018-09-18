Seema Raja’s Varum Aana Varaathu reveals Sivakarthikeyan’s improved moves!

While Tollywood is packed with talented dancers all around, Tamil cinema trails in that area. After Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay, who are looked at as the best dancers in the first four, there are only a couple of names such as STR and Dhanush who actually work hard on the flashy songs in their films.

One star, however, stands out. Sivakarthikeyan has definitely taken flight as a dancer over his last few films. After starting off as a mimicry artist, the actor made inroads with films such as Marina and Manam Kothi Paravai but failed to make a mark as a dancer then. Slowly, he has earmarked time for his flaws and has attended to it, now becoming a star whose moves are much sought out.

In his latest release Seema Raja, Sivakarthikeyan gets to shake his legs in Imman’s catchy number Varum Aana Varaadhu. Shot in a marketplace, it has the actor grooving to the beat with élan, at the same time not forgetting the facial expressions that he is known for. Comedian Soori and the cutesy Samantha are seen in the video too!

A jolly song that’s going to be a treat to watch on the big screen.