Seemaraja completes a half century as Siva and Siva combo materialises

It's been 50 days since the release of the Sivakarthikeyan - Samantha starrer Seemaraja, directed by Ponram and produced by 24 AM Studios. The film released on September 13th and instantly opened to negative reviews and below par word of mouth from the public. But due to Siva's immense family audience pull and popularity in the mass belts of TN, the film did good business. It's still a loss venture due to the high rates for which it was sold.

Seemaraja is said to have grossed close to 50 cr in TN with a share of close to 28 cr. These are fantastic numbers and prove that Siva's star power and box-office clout haven't diminished, irrespective of the kind of films he does.

Siva is meanwhile also expected to do a film (SK 16) with director 'Siruthai' Siva for producers Sun Pictures. This potential Siva - Siva union has created a big buzz online as Ajith's fans are sort of relieved that the director is finally moving away to do a film with another actor.

Siva also has films, his 13, 14and 15respectively, lined up with directors Rajesh, Ravikumar and Mithran. He has a strong set of films indeed, with promising directors and famed production houses.