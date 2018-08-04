Seemaraja teaser is out and Sivakarthikeyan is killing it

The teaser of the Sivakarthikeyan - Samantha Akkineni starrer Seemaraja was launched on Friday, along with the songs, in a grand event at Madurai. The film is directed by Ponram who has already delivered two blockbusters with Sivakarthikeyan - Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan.

The teaser clearly hints that Seemaraja is a rural mass entertainer with Sivakarthikeyan hogging all the limelight, with the typical hero build-up shots, action scenes and punch lines. His screen presence as a prince residing in a village named Singampatti, is getting rave reviews from his fans. The shot with the helicopter in the background and Sivakarthikeyan stylishly sporting a suit is the highlight of the teaser. Soori plays his sidekick as usual and gets his share of one-liners. The comedian has also sported 6-pack abs for a segment of the film. The chemistry between Siva and Soori is a big favourite among fans and they are expected to entertain the audience yet again.

Simran's negative role promises to be a refreshing experience for viewers. Samantha is the leading lady and she looks beautiful as always; her Silambam expertise will be on display in the film.

The teaser indicates that Sivakarthikeyan and Ponram are all set for their hat-trick success with Seemaraja. We'll know more on September 13, when the film releases.