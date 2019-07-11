In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.16 pm July 11 2019, 9.16 pm

Seenu Ramasamy is known for his beautiful and heart-rending rural stories. The director has always managed to impress the audiences with his soulful stories and brilliant direction. Recently, his film Kanne Kalaimane released amidst many expectations. The film did not only do well at the Box Office but also became a favourite among critics. The film starred Udayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah in the lead roles, along with Vadivukkarasi, Shaji Chen, Vasundhara Kashyap and Vetrikumaran in supporting roles. Interestingly, it has now been officially selected for Jury Review at the Dada Saheb International Film Festival Mumbai 2020 and has also won the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ at the 30th season of Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

Sharing the good news, National Award winning filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy said, “I feel this is more like a victory to our entire Tamil film fraternity. More than being happy, it has been an enlightening process, where I have discovered a new genre called ‘Human Relationships and Emotions’, which can touch and appeal to anyone beyond the language and regional ties. Even before making its way into such International Film Festivals, I was great rejoicing over the critical reception for the film among the press, media, and general audiences. There were times when award-winning films were more termed as ‘Art’ genre and wouldn’t have a proper recognition among general audiences but to see Kanne Kalaimaane getting ticked in both the boxes gives me more courage and confidence to proceed making such movies in the near future. I thank Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah, who breathed more life into their characterizations and the entire crew.”

Well, this sure is great news as regional films are getting bigger platforms and more and more audiences to reach out to. This definitely is a must for regional filmmakers as it gives them the inspiration to make films that can reach out to a varied audience. Congratulations to the team of Kanne Kalaimane!