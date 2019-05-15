Seetha joins Jyothika and Karthi's untitled film directed by Jeethu Joseph

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 4.04 pm May 15 2019, 4.04 pm

Jyothika has been having a great time in her second innings after she took a break to get married and settle down in marital bliss. This time around, she has done meaningful, content-rich films that include 36 Vaydhinile, Magalir Mattum, Naachiyaar, Chekka Chivandha Vaanam and the recent Kaatrin Mozhi. Her film Jackpot directed by Kalyan of Gulebagavali fame is produced by her husband Suriya for his 2D Entertainment. The film is completed and is in its post-production phase. One can await its release date soon.

Meanwhile, the bubbly actress has also begun her next, this time under the direction of Papanasam fame Jeethu Joseph. Sources close to the team tell us about an interesting addition to this film. They say, “Veteran actress Seetha has joined the team of Jeethu Joseph-Jyothika film”. It has to be recalled that Jyothika’s brother-in-law Karthi is also featured in this film as the actress’s sibling and this is the first time the duo is seen together on screen. Sathyaraj plays their onscreen father.

Seetha is a talented artist who is very busy in the television circuit. Her last film was Oru Melliya Kodu. Besides Seetha, Anson Paul of Remo fame plays the antagonist in this film and Ratchasan fame Abirami is also announced to be doing an interesting role. The untitled film began their first schedule in Goa and has also completed it. Now, they will be in Ooty for their second schedule. Govind Vasantha who had come under a lot of praise for his composition in 96 has been brought into this film too as a music director. RD Rajasekar is cranking the camera and the film is aiming to have an October release, coinciding with Jyothika’s birthday.