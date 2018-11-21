Seethakaathi: Popular actor's brother to feature as Vijay Sethupathi's villain

Vaibhav is a talented actor who has impressed all with his performances in films like Eesan, Goa, Mankatha, Kappal and Meyaadha Maan to name a few. He has a unique style and doesn’t make it look obvious that he is performing in front of the camera. Vaibhav has also done a cameo appearance in a song in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta.

With his career going great guns, Vaibhav is now set to have competition from his own family. Yes, his elder brother Sunil has made his debut as an actor in the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer Seethakaathi. Sunil will be the lead antagonist in the film. This is what director Balaji Tharaneetharan said about casting Sunil in his film,“The pursuit of finding the perfect actor for this role turned out to be a huge challenge. While penning the script, we had a clear vision that the antagonist’s role (Dhanapal) should offer a fresh experience to the viewers. As far as the character’s appearance was concerned, we needed a person with a plump look, and so we looked for some unusual choices. We also discussed certain popular names in the industry but their busy schedules prevented them from taking up the role though they really loved it.

On an unexpected turn, I happened to meet Vaibhav’s elder brother Sunil at a birthday bash and instantly found my antagonist. He was pretty nervous, and was completely reluctant to take up the auditions. But, he gave it a shot and eventually got into the shoes of his role. I am sure that the audience will take back home not just the celebrated Seethakaathi (Vijay Sethupathi), but this humorous antagonist too.”