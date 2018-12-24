Seethakaathi to be trimmed substantially in a desperate move

Vijay Sethupathi’s 25th film Seethakaathi, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, opened in theatres on December 20th, a day ahead of all the other new Tamil releases. The film had an early press show last Monday and was given great reviews by the critics. It is a fantasy concept based comedy drama with the star actor appearing just for the 40 minutes of the film’s runtime. But the audience hasn’t given any sort of acceptance to Seethakaathi unfortunately.

In its opening 4 days, the film has grossed a below par 79 lakhs in Chennai city. It has clearly been thumped by the other new films like Maari 2, Adangamaru and Kanaa. The film’s slow pace, elitist nature and long run time of close to 3 hours (2 hours 53 minutes) have acted as major deterrents. Vijay Sethupathi’s limited presence in the film is another issue for the audience.

The Seethakaathi team has now decided to chop off 15 minutes from the film. The new runtime of the film would be 2 hours 38 minutes. Such post-release trimming is generally done if the audience mandate isn’t good; the result doesn’t improve drastically either. We have to see if lady luck smiles on Seethakaathi and if the film improves against all expectations!