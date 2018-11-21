Seethakaathi trailer impression: All about Vijay Sethupathi as the sensational 'Ayya'

The trailer of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Seethakaathi was launched earlier in the day by more than 75 celebrities. It runs for more than 3 minutes and introduces us to the world of Ayya Aadhimoolam (Vijay Sethupathi), a renowned stage actor who also attains immense fame in the film world and emerges a mass icon among the audience belonging to all age groups and strata of society.

The conflict seems to arise when Ayya refuses to turn up for the shoot of a producer’s (played by actor Vaibhav’s elder brother Sunil) film due to some personal, domestic issues. A few other producers are also at the receiving end of Ayya’s refusal to honor his shoot commitments, and the producers council has to sort out the mess. This issue reaches the court, with the aforementioned producer hell-bent on taking down Ayya due to his non-cooperation to shoot. We’ll know more when the film releases on December 20th.

The first thing that catches our eye is the makeup done on Vijay Sethupathi. It is extremely elaborate and never seen before for the actor but the quality is pretty patchy. We’ll hold back any further opinion on the makeup until the release of the film.

There are a few noted film personalities in cameo roles such as Bharathiraja and producer Gnanavel Raja. We also have directors Mahendran and Mouli in key roles, along with Vijay Sethupathi regulars like Bagavathi Perumal and Rajkumar. The heroines (Ramya Nambeesan, Gayathrie and Parvati Nair) aren’t revealed in the trailer. After 96, composer Govind Vasantha seems to be in top form yet again for Seethakaathi.

In all, the trailer hints that Seethakaathi is a film set in the film world with Vijay Sethupathi playing a maverick thespian who causes a sensation on the big screen as well.