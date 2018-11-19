Seethakaathi: Vijay starrer was first offered to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

After back to back super-hits in the form of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and 96, Vijay Sethupathi will have his next release on December 20, with Seethakaathi. The film is directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and is produced by Passion Studios. We recently had a chat with the team and they reiterated that Seethakaathi will be a mass entertainer and not a very serious, art-house film as the promos hint. The producers said that they were, in fact, looking for Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan to do this film and even made many efforts to reach them and that Vijay Sethupathi finally took it up.

Seethakaathi is said to have a run time of around 2 hours 50 minutes. The film’s trailer will be launched soon and it will be a long, detailed cut running close to 3 minutes. The makers feel that the trailer will prepare the audience for the film, and was quite guarded in not revealing anything about the film’s genre. Seethakaathi is said to begin on a serious note for its first 20 odd minutes and then take a turn towards being a really entertaining film.

It must be noted that Vijay Sethupathi is not the quintessential hero in Seethakaathi. The impact of his character will be felt throughout the film despite its limited screen time. The film has many other important support characters played by noted heroines like Ramya Nambeesan, Gayathrie, and Parvati Nair.