Suriya's latest on-screen avatar as Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, in his recent release NGK, was well received by all his fans. However, this movie directed by Selvaraghavan, has gotten only mixed reviews. The movie hit the screens on May 31 and is still running in many theatres. NGK, produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures banner, had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, editing by Praveen KL and cinematography by Sivakumar Vijayan. Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi played the female leads in NGK, alongside Suriya. There were very high expectations on this very first time collaboration between Suriya and Selvaraghavan. However, not many people were able to appreciate the movie while some enjoyed the many different layers in it.
Recently, Suriya had posted a tweet, graciously accepting all the reviews and at the same time thanking all those who had decoded the movie. He had also extended his heartfelt thanks to Selvaraghavan and SR Prabhu. Now, director Selvaraghavan has come out with a Twitter post to thank Suriya. In his post, Selva states that Suriya lived the role of NGK for over a year and brought life to all the layers he had visualised for the character. Selva also adds that Suriya was a big pillar of strength for the movie and reiterated his statement that the actor was a 'directors delight'! This indeed goes to show the mutual respect and admiration between Suriya and Selva.
Meanwhile, Suriya has already moved on to his next project. After completing the shooting of his Kaappaan with KV Anand, the star has also begun work on his next! This new project, titled Soorarai Pottru, is being directed by Sudha Kongara who had earlier directed Irudhi Suttru. Two schedules of this movie have already been canned and the team is prepping to begin shooting their next schedule. Post this venture, Suriya is reportedly joining hands with director Siruthai Siva of Viswasam fame, for his next project! Watch this space for updates...