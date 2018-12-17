Sensational singer Sid Sriram scores one more Hit with Viswasam

After the earlier 2 single tracks, the remaining 4 tracks (3 songs and 1 theme) from Thala Ajith’s Viswasam were launched in one go on Sunday evening. Of these four, the one sung by Sid Sriram has unanimously been accepted by listeners. It’s a song titled ‘Kannaana Kanney’ and seems to be a lullaby kind of song between father and daughter. The song is bound to be elevated further with emotional visuals.

Composer Imman is known for his clean melodies and this song is certainly an addition to his long list of melody hits. Sid Sriram has also been piling on hit upon hit in the melody zone; his consistency is remarkable. Sid has been getting a lot of love for ‘Kannaana Kanney’ and he took to his Twitter space to share a nice little throwback story from when he was a kid.

#KannaanaKanney is especially meaningful to me. When I was like 8 years old, Ajith sir was shooting right in front of my grandfather's house in Besant Nagar. My family and I were at the first floor window screaming and he motioned us to come down to take pictures! Full circle — Sid Sriram (@sidsriram) December 16, 2018

The ‘Rise Up’ theme is also getting good feedback from Ajith’s fans and other listeners, for being a different theme track from Imman. The theme has a brief and intense lyrical segment, written by director Siva himself. It begins on a sad note but gains force and power over the course of its duration; the ‘konnakol’ portions add variety to the listening experience.

Meanwhile, Siva said at an awards night on Sunday that the teaser of Viswasam can be expected in another 10 days’ time. The countdown begins!