Shadaa: Diljit Dosanjh’s obsession with Kylie Jenner is visible in the film’s first poster

Divya Ramnani May 18 2019, 4.37 pm May 18 2019, 4.37 pm

After enthralling fans with some of the most entertaining films like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2 and Sardaarji, the much-loved pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa has teamed up for a yet another Punjabi film titled Shadaa. After making all their fans wait for a very long time, the makers of Shadaa, on Saturday, have finally unveiled the film’s first poster. While we expected both the lead actors in the first poster, it rather had Diljit posing with a doll named Kylie and their child ‘Sadda Munda’.

Have a look at the first poster of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer Shadaa here:

It looks like Diljit’s obsession with Kylie has only doubled. Apart from showcasing Diljit’s undying love for Kylie, the poster also hints at the amount of entertainment that this comedy-drama will be offering to fans. In the past, Diljit paid a tribute to both his favourites – Kylie Jenner and Kareena Kapoor Khan – through his latest single titled Kylie + Kareena. While Kareena acknowledged the Phillauri actor’s gesture, Kylie is yet to respond to him. Well, like the actor, we too wait for that day!

Have a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s Kylie + Kareena video here:

Shadaa has been written and helmed by Jagdeep Sidhu and it has been produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill. The film will make it to the big screens on June 21, 2019. Earlier, in an interview with Ghaint Punjab, filmmaker Jagdeep Sidhu revealed, “The movie is a joyful ride about life. It is an entertaining rom-com that the audience would cherish watching. The shooting of the movie shall commence in the first week of October and the team is all set for it."