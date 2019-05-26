Shadaa title track: Diljit Dosanjh’s takes style cues from the Punjabi icon Malkit Singh

Rushabh Dhruv May 26 2019, 2.45 pm May 26 2019, 2.45 pm

After enthralling fans with some of the most entertaining films like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2 and Sardaarji, the much-loved pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa has teamed up for a yet another Punjabi film titled Shadaa. The trailer of the film certainly shows that Diljit Dosanjh is set to make the audiences giggle and laugh with this one. The trailer of Dosanjh's upcoming film was much appreciated by his fans. Now, the makers have come up with the title song of the film and if you happen to be a fan of Diljit's tunes, you'll adore this one too.

In the film's title track, Diljit is seen grooving on Bhangra. The actor is a huge fan of Punjabi icon Malkit Singh and has taken inspiration from him for the song. Why do we say so? Diljit's attire in the chartbuster is inspired by Malkit Singh. Right from the turban, chadr, kurta, vest and the pagh, Diljit's style steal in the song comes straight from Malkit Singh. Talking about the iconic personality, Malkit is an England-based Punjabi bhangra singer. He was the first Punjabi singer to be honoured with an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

Have a look at Shadaa's title track below:

Here are a few examples to prove our claims. The similarities can't be missed. We also love how Diljit has given a modern twist to the desi look by adding a pair of sneakers.

The film Shadaa has been written and helmed by Jagdeep Sidhu and it has been produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill. The film will make it to the big screens on June 21, 2019. Earlier, in an interview with Ghaint Punjab, filmmaker Jagdeep Sidhu revealed, “The movie is a joyful ride about life. It is an entertaining rom-com that the audience would cherish watching. The shooting of the movie shall commence in the first week of October and the team is all set for it."