Shadaa Trailer Review: Diljit Dosanjh and his typical nonsense is back in Punjabi cinema!

Shadaa, a much anticipated Diljit Dosanjh starrer is scheduled to release on June 21 and its trailer has just hit the internet. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles, this one is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and is produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, and Pawan Gill. When we heard that Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for another Punjabi film after Sajjan Singh Rangroot and this time Jagdeep Sidhu will be directing him, our expectations soared. We hoped that this fresh duo will present a never seen before avatar of Diljit which, so far, has never been explored.

Diljit is a romantic hero but till now, every director has used him as a loony tune with a motive to provoke forced laughter (Punjab 1984 was one exception). After watching Qismat, one thing we were sure of was that Jagdeep has a keen eye for romance on screen and he knows how to make his actors bring out the best in them. But after watching the freshly released trailer of Shadaa, not only are we disappointed, our confidence in Jagdeep's directorial skills has also shaken to the core.

Shadaa looks like any other nonsense film that has been presented to the Punjabi film buffs over the years by Diljit Dosanjh and his directors. Yet again, he brings forth a story that is aimed at ruthless comedy, though we thankfully didn't see him laughing too loud (the way he did in all his previous comedy releases) this time, and that was a relief. The story is about a guy who fails to get himself a bride and ultimately preaches that staying single is the best way of life. Amidst this, Neeru Bajwa is also introduced in a rather unimpressive way which left us wondering where the 'Jatt and Juliet' magic is! (Frankly, Sonam Bajwa would have been a better choice here)

There is also an array of supporting veterans like Hardeep Gill, Anita Devgn, Gurpreet Bhangu, Prince KJ, and more, to pep up the weaknesses of the film. Through this film, we are also introduced to a rather offensive tagline "Kutta Hovey Jehda Vyah Krave'. Though the man himself has never openly talked about his marital status but tomorrow, in case you are discussing a wedding at home, don't be surprised if your child springs up with a 'kutta hovey jehda viyah krave' in front of everyone because its not him to be blamed but his favourite 'superstar'.

When we had thought that the makers have moved on from making such lunatic cinema, Diljit strikes back with his Shadaa and topping the whole sequence of senseless drama that the trailer shows, was the Kylie angle...when will you stop this Diljit? (too repetitive now)

Pic Courtesy: Ghaint Punjab