Nani is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu industry. The actor recently created waves at the box office with his sports drama film, titled Jersey. The film became such a huge hit that the producers have been thinking of remaking it in other languages too. We had reported a while back that acclaimed Bollywood producer Karan Johar was interested in buying the Hindi remake rights of the film. But, from what the reports are stating, it seems like the talks didn’t go well. According to recent reports, producer Dil Raju is interested in bankrolling the Hindi remake himself along with Allu Aravind. The report also states that they are planning to rope in Shahid Kapoor to reprise Nani’s role!

The report in a leading media portal states that the final talks over the remake rights are currently on and that the original producer Naga Vamsi will also be a partner in this remake. The report further states that Gautam Tinnanuri, who directed Jersey, will be helming the Hindi version too. If all goes well and Shahid to is roped in for this remake, it will be the second such outing of this sort. Recently, he even starred in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. While the film has been getting bad reviews, it did amazingly well at the box office. Reports state that it was Shahid who was interested in remaking Jersey and got Karan Johar involved. Now, with Johar out of the picture, let's see whether Shahid is taken on-board or not. Allu Aravind has also produced the Hindi film Ghajini, which starred Aamir Khan.