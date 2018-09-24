Shankar and Mohanlal to grace Vishal's 25th film's music launch

The music of Vishal – Keerthy Suresh – Varu Sarathkumar – Rajkiran starrer Sandakozhi 2 will be launched on August 24 in a grand event to be held at a popular star hotel in Chennai. Since the film is Vishal’s 25th as an actor, the makers have planned a really big event, with director Shankar and Malayalam legend Mohanlal as the chief guests.

Other popular directors, actors and technicians who have associated with Vishal over these 25 films would also be attending this event. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the album’s preview has received a positive response from fans. The ‘Kambathu Ponnu’ single track is already a Hit.

Keerthy Suresh had a forgettable outing in the recently released Saamy Square. She looked out of place in a hero-driven film and her romance portions are being seen as huge speed breakers. She is expected to be in her comfort zone in Sandakozhi 2 and bounce back strongly.

Lingusamy returns to direction withSandakozhi 2. The film’s pre-release business has been hot in the market due to the impact of the first part and the success of Vishal’s recent Irumbu Thirai. The trailer of the film would be released soon after the audio launch, as it gears up for a grand release on October 18