Shankar and Thalapathy Vijay to collaborate for a 3D film?

At the recent Sarkar audio launch event, producer Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures said that Superstar Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay were the two most simple and humble gentlemen in the industry currently. Interestingly he is producing a film each with both of them, Sarkar and Petta.

Kalanithi said that like Rajinikanth did with 2.0, Vijay should also branch out and do a pan-Indian 3D film. Coincidentally, director Shankar said in a recent interview that after Indian 2, he will be taking up a sci-fi film to be shot in 3D. Connecting the dots, can we assume that Kalanithi Maran is making efforts to bring Vijay and Shankar together for this 3D sci-fi film that the director is planning?

Shankar and Vijay had worked together in 2012 for Nanban, a remake of 3 Idiots. The film met a moderate success and didn’t have the usual Shankar touches that one expects. Given the huge stardom that Vijay enjoys now and Shankar's ambitious plan to make such a 3D sci-fi film in future, Kalanithi Maran is one of the very few producers who can pull off a massive project of this scale.

We'll see how it unfolds.