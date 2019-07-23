In Com Staff July 23 2019, 5.17 pm July 23 2019, 5.17 pm

Indian 2, the sequel of Indian that released in the year 1996, is underway now. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar, the sequel began a few months ago with a small pooja, a look test and a couple of days shoot. After this, hero Kamal Haasan went to pursue his political dreams which made the film go into a slumber mode. There were many naysayers who stated that the film has been shelved and that the producers were miffed about paying heavy rent for an expensively created set, that too without any shoot happening there. There were also talks that Kamal Haasan would not return to films. However, the film got revived in the past week with the announcement of the cast list by many trade pundits but an official note was yet to come.

Here's the list:

However, an indication of an approval note of sorts has come in this morning, when director Shankar had liked a tweet of a popular industry tracker and social media influencer - Ramesh Balasubramanian, about the film’s cast details. Ramesh had mentioned the name of Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Priya Bhavani Shankar under the direction of Shankar. The liking of this particular tweet by the director is akin to him endorsing the cast list. This has created quite a buzz among netizens, who are happy for the revival of this project.

Anirudh is composing music for this film and it is reported that the unit would begin their next schedule from the 19th of August when the Tamil month of Aadi will end. It is generally accepted that no Tamil film will commence their work in this month. While it is said that Rakul Preet Singh will be pairing with Siddharth, who would take on the role of Kamal Haasan’s grandson, the characters of other artists are yet to be revealed. In addition to these actors, the cast list also has Vidyut Jammwal, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu. Ravi Varman is handling the camera and Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the editing for Indian 2.