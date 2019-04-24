  3. Regional
Shankar Mahadevan talks about Maharshi's fourth single Padara Padara, calls it inspirational

Regional

Shankar Mahadevan talks about Maharshi's fourth single Padara Padara, calls it inspirational

Padara Padara is being jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, PVP Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies.

back
MaharshiMahesh BabuPadara PadaraShankar MahadevanTrending In South
nextDulquer Salmaan turns producer with a Malayalam film, announces casting call!

within