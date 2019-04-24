Shankar Mahadevan talks about Maharshi's fourth single Padara Padara, calls it inspirational

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 12.23 am April 24 2019, 12.23 am

It was announced yesterday that Maharshi’s much-awaited fourth single will be out tomorrow! Fans have obviously been elated since they heard this news and not just that as the release date comes nearer, it looks like the audience is getting more and more excited about Mahesh Babu’s 25th film. The film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has wrapped up its shoot a few days back and now the promotional activities are taking place and must we say that the team is doing great work too! Today, the director shared a video of Shankar Mahadevan, who has sung Padara Padara, and in the video, the singer has talked all about the song.

Mahadevan starts the video saying that he got to sing a song in the first movie of Mahesh Babu and now that he is doing his 25th film, the singer is elated to sing a song in it too. He also went on to add the song according to him is one of the ‘amazing songs in Telugu’. The song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and written by Shree Mani. The singer also added that the song is an inspirational and emotional song. Along with that he also added that the song has a very important role in the film and that he is grateful to the makers for choosing him to croon this number. By the two posters that have been released by the director, it seems like the song will be one about farmers and farming. Watch the video below:

The film is being jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, PVP Cinema, and Vyjayanthi Movies. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in this one.