Shankar pins down final date for 2.0’s VFX process

2.0 is undoubtedly the biggest ever project to be rolled out on an Indian level and makers associated with such films usually leave no stone unturned in bringing out the best possible output. But in the case of the Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer, things have been going haywire for the past year after the VFX company which was initially working on the project went bankrupt, disrupting their plans.

For quite some time, Shankar and his team have been continuously following up with the new VFX advisors who have now taken charge of the film’s extensive work on the computer. With the new team taking a little more time than usual to get into the scheme of things, it looked like the film would have been delayed even more from its date of 29th October. But now, Shankar has taken a strong stand, saying that he wants all the VFX work to be completed by the 14th of October, after which the final edits will fall into place in time for the worldwide release.

It now remains to be seen as to whether 2.0 will hit the screens as confirmed by the team earlier. If not, it would be another sad case of a postponement, with the next possible date only available by the month of February next year, which would possibly be too late as the exams seasons nears. As the cat-on-the-wall situation lingers, fans have been keeping their fingers crossed in anticipation.