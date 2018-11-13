Shankar's 2.0 clears the final step towards its massive release

The biggest Indian film production ever, 2.0 directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions, has been censored with a U/A rating by the censor board. The film has also obtained the necessary clearance from the Animal Welfare Board of India and is now all set to release on November 29th as planned. The team has also released a new poster with the release date, to quash all rumours and uncertainties.

The trailer of the film which was launched recently is doing wonders online in all the released languages. AR Rahman’s tweet about the film and his background score has also upped the excitement meter to very high levels. Rajinikanth’s recent interview to a leading satellite channel to promote the film has also sent all the right signals.

The film will have a humongous release all over the world in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It’s safe to say that it will smash all earlier Indian box-office opening records. Whether it can soar to the levels of Baahubali 2 over the course of its lifetime will depend on its content. And Shankar’s idea to make the third part in his Robot saga will also hinge on the success of 2.0. Exciting days ahead.