image
Wednesday, November 14th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shankar's 2.0 clears the final step towards its massive release

Regional

Shankar's 2.0 clears the final step towards its massive release

LmkLmk   November 13 2018, 11.51 pm
back
2.0Animal Welfare Board of IndiaAR RahmanCensorshipLyca ProductionsRajinikanthrobotShankar
nextSarkar crushes the other new Diwali releases at the Chennai BO
ALSO READ

2.0 team accelerates theatre bookings as the release date nears!

After Thugs of Hindostan, Rajinikanth-Akshay starrer 2.0 faces online leak threat

2.0: Three ways how this film has introduced new technologies to the Indian film industry