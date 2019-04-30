Sharwanand begins shooting for Kenya schedule of 96 remake!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 10.53 pm April 30 2019, 10.53 pm

The Tamil movie 96 was one of the biggest romantic blockbusters of Kollywood, in recent times. The success of the movie ensured that it is being remade in a number of other languages. The Telugu remake of this Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer has Sharwanand and Samantha in the lead roles. The unit began the first schedule of this movie in Mauritius, recently. Following the completion of this schedule, the unit has moved to Kenya for the movie's second schedule, which is already underway.

Talking about this, our source close to the unit says, "We have begun shooting the second schedule in Kenya, from Saturday. We will be canning some scenes depicting Sharwanand as a photographer, in this schedule!" Following this brief second schedule, the unit is expected to return to Hyderabad for their next schedule, where Samantha will also be joining them. Sharwanand's introduction song was canned in the Mauritius schedule. After the completion of the Kenya schedule, the rest of the movie is expected to be shot in and around areas in Hyderabad and Vizag itself.

Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, this movie will be the 34th project under their banner and is being helmed by Prem Kumar, who directed the original 96. Music for this Telugu remake is being composed by Govind Vasantha who also composed for the original and is now one of the most wanted music directors in Kollywood! This movie is also being remade in Kannada as 99, with Golden Star Ganesh & Bhavana in the lead. 99 is scheduled to hit screens on May 1. Stay tuned for further updates.