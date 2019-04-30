  3. Regional
Sharwanand begins shooting for Kenya schedule of 96 remake!

Regional

Sharwanand begins shooting for Kenya schedule of 96 remake!

The Telugu remake of this Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer, has Sharwanand and Samantha in the lead roles.

back
SamanthaSharwanandTrending In SouthTrishaVijay Sethupathi
nextMusic director Sam CS to have four releases in the month of May!

within