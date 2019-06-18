Siddarthsrinivas June 18 2019, 12.19 pm June 18 2019, 12.19 pm

All the concerns regarding an injury have not only taken over the Cricket World Cup but Tollywood as well. After Naga Shourya and Sundeep Kishan, the latest actor to, unfortunately, join the club is Sharwanand. In order to get his skydiving skills right for the shoot of the 96 remake, Sharwanand had taken up special classes in Thailand. During one of the sessions, he wrongly landed on his shoulder and leg, causing an injury that put him in a state of bother. Pausing the shoot schedules immediately, the actor was flown back to Hyderabad where he was admitted in a private hospital. "Sharwanand will be undergoing surgery on Monday for the same, post which we will get to know the details on when he can resume the shoot for the film," says a source from the team.

The makers of 96 planned to complete the portions, which are to be shot abroad first up before they start off with the scenes involving Sharwanand and the heroine Samantha. The entire shoot for the film was set to be wrapped up by the end of July, but with this unforeseen delay, it remains to be seen as to when things will be set in motion again.

On the other hand, Samantha is expected to join the sets of the film by the first week of July. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming entertainer Oh Baby, which is set for a worldwide release on the 5th of July. This is the actress’ first solo film of the year, after ruling the roost with loads of praise for her performances in the Tamil film Super Deluxe and the Telugu blockbuster Majili, in which she had starred alongside her husband Naga Chaitanya.

The Telugu remake of 96 has organically gone on to become one of the most awaited films of the year, as fans are hoping for the success of the Tamil film to repeated up in Tollywood as well. With the makers planning a Christmas release for the film, let’s see if that is possible or not!