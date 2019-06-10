In Com Staff June 10 2019, 11.09 am June 10 2019, 11.09 am

Dream Warrior Pictures is a popular production house that has been bankrolling a few of the biggest hits currently. They recently saw the release of their film NGK featuring Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh. Now, we had already informed you earlier that the production house has signed actor Sharwanand for an untitled project. Our sources had informed us earlier, the film will be a bilingual one. Now, as a new development, our sources have informed us that the film may be directed by debutant Shree Karthick. For the uninitiated, the filmmaker is known for his several critically acclaimed short films.

According to our source, “If all goes according to plan, Shree Karthick will be directing this film. Shree Karthick is committed to doing one film for Dream Warrior Pictures and the same production house has the dates of actor Sharwanand. Hence, they are planning to make the two talents join together for this project. The film will be a time travel based sci-fi script with a fresh concept.” Our sources have also informed us that casting auditions are currently underway. Well, it sure will be interesting to see these two talented artists come together for such a unique concept based film!