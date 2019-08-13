In Com Staff August 13 2019, 6.25 pm August 13 2019, 6.25 pm

Telugu audiences are waiting with bated breath to see the release of the film, titled Ranarangam. This film which stars Sharwanand, Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is all set to see the light of the day this August 15. As the release date comes closer, the makers are doing everything possible to see that the promotions of the film are in no way lagging. So, they have taken a very innovative and impressive step regarding the trailer of the film! The makers of this film have come up with a sound cut trailer for this one and it surely is something that has never been done before in the Telugu cinema!

The unique trailer was unveiled by Ram Charan, who also appreciated this new take, a lot. The video has some very powerful shots but no dialogues whatsoever. The trailer is only made up of random sounds like gunfire, birds chirping, car starting, the phone ringing, glass breaking, and even machinery moving. Every little sound is perfectly placed after one another in such a way that one does not even need dialogues. The scenes sit perfectly as they are carefully stitched together with the ambient sound. It is not even that the makers have just made a montage with some music; we are talking about pure raw sounds. Surely, this is something that has caught many eyes and definitely has made the film the talking point of the town. A big kudos should definitely be given to the music director, Prashant Pillai, who has made this possible.

Watch the sound cut trailer below -