The gangster drama Ranarangam, which has been creating a good amount of interest, is nearing release and even as the movie is hours away from its first show, the filmmakers reportedly are thinking of a sequel. Reportedly, the protagonist of the movie Sharwanand, has come up with an idea that has the director and others interested. The actor himself hinted at a sequel in a promotional interview recently. According to the makers of the movie, the story is about a 'man who grew to become an empire' himself. Given the swag that Sharwanand usually goes around with and the quality of the teasers that have come out, expectations are sky-high. The story is written and directed by Sudheer Varma, of Dochay fame. The director also was reportedly quoted saying that the idea for a sequel had come from Sharwanand. “A sequel is definitely on the cards if Ranarangam gets audiences’ appreciation. We will begin the second part based on the audiences’ response,” Sudheer said recently. In Ranarangam, Sharwanand will be essaying the role of a gangster and he will be seen in dual avatars - of a youngster and an aging don.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced this movie under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Prashant Pillai, Sunny M.R., and Karthik Rodriguez are in charge of the music and all audio songs have released to good response. The movie has two female leads - Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, who was last seen in Chitralahari. Murali Sharma, Brahmaji and Subbaraju also have significant roles in this movie.

Ranarangam is releasing to good competition, what with the number of Telugu and Hindi movies releasing on the Independence Day. But that is a risk Sharwanand seems willing to take it: his 2017 drama Sathamanam Bhavati had released in competition with Chiranjeevi's comeback movie Khaidi 150 and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni.