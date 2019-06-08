In Com Staff June 08 2019, 7.31 pm June 08 2019, 7.31 pm

JC Daniel award is a prestigious award named after the famous filmmaker in Kerala who made the first silent film in Malayalam. It is the highest honour for outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema from the Kerala government. The award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a plaque. Iconic director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and veteran lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi were the recipients of the honor in the previous years. Now, for this year veteran actress Sheela has been chosen to receive this award on the 27th July. In an interview to a leading daily, Sheela expresses her delight over receiving the award and also discusses the current affairs in the industry that include Women In Cinema collective, the MeToo movement among others.

Sheela said, “I was thrilled to receive the news of the Kerala state government honoring me with the JC Daniel award. And I felt all the more happy as Culture Minister A K Balan himself called to give me the news. This clearly indicates respect for artists”. When asked to compare the present cinema with that during her times, the beautiful actress said, “There are many changes. I feel we have grown a lot technically and also in terms of looks. Earlier, our crane and supporting equipment were made of wood and now, it is metal.”