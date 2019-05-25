Shiva Nirvana's Majili completes 50 glorious days in theaters

Lmk May 25 2019, 12.09 am May 25 2019, 12.09 am

This summer’s Telugu romance blockbuster Majili completes 50 days in theatres today, after its big release on April 5th. The makers have released a poster stating that the film is running in 25 centres currently, on its 50th day. Directed by Shiva Nirvana and starring Naga Chaitanya, his wife Samantha and Divyansha Kaushik in the lead roles, Majili was an emotional story of love, separation, and pain. The lead trio impressed one and all with their performances.

After back to back duds in recent years, Chaitanya got some much-needed respite, with Majili clicking the big time at the box office. Samantha added yet another victory to her glittering resume. After Ninnu Kori in 2017, Majili is one more outright winner for director Shiva Nirvana; he is becoming quite an expert at handling films based on romance and relationships. The Chaitanya - Samantha real/reel pair followed up their earlier hits such as Ye Maaya Chesave and Manam with Majili.

Right from the opening day, it was clear to trade pundits that Majili was going to be a highly productive film at the box office. It has notched a theatrical share of close to Rs 36 crores and is a hugely profitable outing for the stakeholders in all the release areas. Majili grossed a healthy $773 K in the USA. In the domestic front, its best performance came from the Nizam territory, with a great return on investment. The run of Majili proves that well-made romance films (an age-old genre) will always attract the masses if the emotional core is strong.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in Venky Mama, while Samantha is gearing up for the release of her next film Oh Baby. The announcement on Majili debutante Divyansha Kaushik’s next film is also eagerly awaited.