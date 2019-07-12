In Com Staff July 12 2019, 5.22 pm July 12 2019, 5.22 pm

Social Media and celebrities go hand-in-hand nowadays. Since they don’t interact with their fans directly, celebrities decide to be closer to their fan-base through their social media accounts. Often, even major updates from films are announced through social media. It has become somewhat a breathing ground now and there’s no going back. Even older celebrities are trying to stay in the game by coming onto social media, making their fans extremely happy. The latest addition to this social media gang is none other than Shivarajkumar! The actor, who is celebrating his birthday on Friday, joined social media and surprised all his fans!

The actor has just been on Twitter for some hours and already has more than 3k followers. With just 2 tweets so far, it seems like he will soon be one of the most followed Sandalwood celebrities on Twitter. Shivarajkumar, as already known, had suffered a shoulder injury. The actor is currently in London along with his wife, getting operated. The actor told a leading media, “The injury was caused during a walk when I slipped and fell on the ice floor. I put the entire weight on my shoulder. But I feel the pain is not much, and I will recover soon.” He will be taking a break after the surgery and once he is completely healed, he will be back to his shoot commitments. He also told the media house, “After the operation, I should take rest for at least a couple of weeks and will be away from action for three months.”