July 25 2019

Century Star Shivarajkumar had recently suffered from a shoulder injury and was operated in London for the same. As already known, the actor sustained the injury a couple of months ago, during his trip to the United States. He was operated in London and since then fans have been praying for his speedy recovery. The actor, who has newly joined Twitter, keeps updating his fans about his health and how well he is recovering. Now, a report in a leading media states that he is back in Bangalore and has been having a good recovery.

The report states that the actor returned home yesterday evening and although he will be taking a break for some time, Shivarajkumar promises to be back in action very soon. While Shivarajkumar is taking a break only for a few weeks, he is not going to be doing any action sequences for at least 3 months. It is after this break, that he will resume all of his shoots. Being the amazing actor that he is, Shivarajkumar had wrapped up all his pending projects and only then left for the surgery. While in London, he kept updating fans about his visit there and even posted a warm message about the doctor who operated on him. He currently has a number of films such as SRK, Bhajarangi 2, Anand and Drona in different stages of production.