Recently, we reported that Shivarajkumar has been put out of action due to an upcoming surgery that he has scheduled in London. Century Star Shivarajkumar's upcoming movie under P Vasu's direction was originally titled Anand. Now, following the Kannada Superstar's birthday, it has come to light that the movie's unit has changed the title of this project. This movie, produced by Yogish Dwarakish, has now been titled Ayushman Bhava. This was announced through a new poster that was released on the occasion of Shivarajkumar's birthday!

Shivanna celebrated his 58th birthday on July 12, which was just a couple of days ago. He was with his family, who have joined him in London, to be with him during his surgery and his recuperation. Anand was the title of Shivarajkumar's debut movie, in 1986, which launched him as a hero in Sandalwood. This yesteryear movie was directed by the legendary Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and fetched Shivarajkumar the Cinema Express Award for Best Actor, for that year. Ayushman Bhava will see Shivarajkumar with two heroines - Rachita Ram and Nidhi Subbaiah. Nidhi is getting back to Kannada Cinema after the 2017 movie 5G.