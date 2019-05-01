In Com Staff May 01 2019, 7.03 pm May 01 2019, 7.03 pm

Thala Ajith's Viswasam, which released for Pongal this year, became one of the biggest blockbusters ever in Tamil Cinema! This movie, directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sathya Jothi Films was originally planned to have a simultaneous release for the Kannada and Telugu dubbed versions, along with the Tamil release. However, due to a lack of theatres, this simultaneous release did not happen and the Kannada dubbed version, titled Jagamalla, was released at a later date. Unfortunately, this movie bombed at the box office and did not make it big. This prompted the producers to go in for a Kannada remake for Viswasam.

We had earlier reported that Sathya Jothi Films had decided to produce a Kannada remake and now we have information on who the lead is going to be. An industry insider from Sandalwood says, "The hero of Viswasam needed to be both mature as well as have a good market reach. So, the makers have decided to go with Shivrajkumar to play the lead in the Kannada remake of Viswasam." This doesn't come much as a surprise as the movie would definitely have a good reach with some star power backing it.

Shivrajkumar to play the lead in the Kannada remake of Viswasam!

Earlier, a number of Ajith's movies have been dubbed and released in Kannada and they have all had a good response among the audiences. His Vivegam, though it did not fare well in Tamil, was dubbed and released as Commando in Kannada and was well received. Ajith's Arrambam was released as Dheera and his Yennai Arindhaal was dubbed and released as Sathyadev. Nayanthara played the female lead in Viswasam and we now wonder who would be chosen to reprise her role in the Kannada remake. Stay tuned for updates...