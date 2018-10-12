Shocking: Aarav moves on from Oviya to This Bigg Boss contestant!

The winner of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss season one, Aarav will soon debut as the protagonist in the upcoming movie Raja Bheema directed by Naresh Sampath.

Just a few months back, Aarav was rumoured to be in a relationship with Oviya, the most popular contestant of the show. Images of the couple cosying up in Bangkok added fuel to the rumours.

Now, the latest news about the star is that he has moved on from Oviya and is currently in a relationship with actress Bindu Madhavi who was also a part of the first season of the same show. Both Aarav and Bindu Madhavi shared a good bond inside the house but news that they are dating comes as an exciting gossip for Bigg Boss fans.

In a true Kuch Kuch Hota Hai plot style, Bindu Madhavi, who was earlier squarely in the ‘bro’ corner of this equation, has now stepped into Oviya’s shoes. in.com waits to see if Aarav will settle down with Bindu or not! Or will he try to form a bond with any other woman from Bigg Boss? Let's wait and watch.