Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Regional
Read More
back
AjithAmitabh BachchanBoney KapoorH VinothNerkonda PaarvaipinkShraddha SrinathTaapseeTheeran Adhigaaram OndruTrending In SouthVikram VedhaYuvan Shankar Raja
nextSilence: The first look of this Madhavan and Anushka Shetty film to be out on THIS date

within