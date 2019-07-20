In Com Staff July 20 2019, 3.33 pm July 20 2019, 3.33 pm

Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to hit the screens on August 8. The film directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film also assumes more significance as it comes after the blockbuster hit of Ajith’s family entertainer Viswasam. Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink that had Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in key roles. In Tamil, Shraddha Srinath gets into the shoes of Taapsee and the actress who is known for choosing content-based films has started the promotions for Nerkonda Paarvai.

In a conversation with a national daily, the Vikram Vedha actress talked about working with Ajithkumar in the film. She stated, “I have heard so much about Ajith sir from people who have worked or interacted with him. But I had not seen him before. So, on the first day that of the shoot I was going to meet him at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, as my car was nearing the studio, I saw him standing from far and on nearing him, he seemed so much more real. I kept thinking of how I was going to act with him, interacting with him or sharing screen space with him. When I got down from the car, he shook my hands and told that he had seen Vikram Vedha. He also asked for a chair for me to sit”.

Shraddha further elaborates, “It would seem clichéd, but he is genuinely a wonderful human being. There were times when he took two or three takes and he would apologize to the entire unit for this. He is also open to suggestions and ready to help out. It was good to have worked with such a star that has no airs whatsoever”. Nerkonda Paarvai has the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja and this morning producer Boney Kapoor revealed through his official Twitter handle that the theme song Thee Mugan Dhaan will be released at 6 PM this evening increasing the excitement level for the film.