Shraddha Srinath says K13 helped her break the image that Vikram Vedha set

Siddarthsrinivas April 29 2019, 5.43 pm April 29 2019, 5.43 pm

Fresh from the massive success of Jersey, Shraddha Srinath is now preparing for her next release in Tamil, K13. Touted to be a mystery thriller with a lot of twists and turns, the film stars Arulnithi in the lead role, and also has Adhik Ravichandran and Gayathrie in the cast. Shraddha plays an author, and will be spotted in two looks – that of a young, modern woman and another of an aging mother. Shraddha has been busy promoting the film in and around Chennai over the past week, except for a day’s break that she took to attend the thanksgiving meet of Jersey in Hyderabad.

Shraddha opens up to us saying, “After Vikram Vedha, people started to look at me as an actress who could fit the matured, wife-like characters. I wanted to break that image. K13 helped to do that, as I play a modern woman. Right from the narration, I felt that K13 had things going in the right direction. Both visually and musically, it has turned out to be an impressive product. Barath is a director who is always very sharp and my search for interesting and unique films led me to this one.”

With U Turn, Vikram Vedha and Jersey, Shraddha now has a hit in three of the southern industries. However, her biggest film yet will be Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which arrives to the screens on the August 10 this year. The film is an official remake of the Bollywood drama Pink. Shraddha reprises the role played by Taapsee in the original, and is said to have come up with an excellent performance that has won her praise from the members of the unit already.