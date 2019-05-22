  3. Regional
Shree Gopika of 90 ml fame in TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 3

Regional

Shree Gopika of 90 ml fame in TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 3

As per our sources, Shree Gopika who is known for her role, Paru from the recently released adult film 90 ml, is one of the contestants of Tamil Bigg Boss 3.

back
90 MLBigg Boss Tamil season 3Chandini TamilarasanJaangiri MadhumithaLailaM.S.BhaskarMansoor Ali KhanPremjiRamesh ThilakRiaz KhanSakshi AgarwalShree GopikaSudha ChandranTrending In SouthUlaga Nayagan Kamal HaasanUma Riaz
nextMo hero VJ Suresh Ravi's next Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban title look released!

within