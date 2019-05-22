Shree Gopika of 90 ml fame in TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 3

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 4.57 pm May 22 2019, 4.57 pm

The Tamil version of Bigg Boss is just two seasons old and the third season is all set to begin in June. Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan hosted the first two seasons and he would be reprising his role of a host in season 3 as well. The promos have been released by Vijay TV. The names of the contestants who would be going into the house have not been officially declared yet but there are quite a lot of speculations. As per our sources, Shree Gopika is one of the contestants. This young lady is known for her role Paru from the recently released adult film 90 ml, directed by Anita Udeep, which received a lot of flak.

Sources close to the actress tell us, “Yes, it is true that Shree Gopika will be contesting in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3.” Shree Gopika is an upcoming actress who also works in the Telugu film industry. Besides Shree Gopika there are many names that are being tossed around to be in the Bigg Boss house. Some of the names are M S Bhaskar, Sakshi Agarwal, Premji, Sudha Chandran, Laila, Jaangiri Madhumitha, Riaz Khan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Uma Riaz and Chandini Tamilarasan.

Although these names are being discussed, there is no official confirmation on the list of contestants. The tagline of this season is “This is not just a show, but our life!” The house for the inmates is ready and some media reports state that the show will begin on the 23of June. Ramesh Thilak was said to be one of the inmates but he came out and issued a statement that it is not true. Chandini also mentioned that she was approached by the team. The first two seasons earned good TRP ratings and the third one is also expected to follow the same. Aarav and Rythvika were the winners of the season 1 and 2 respectively. Stay tuned for further updates...