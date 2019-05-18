Shriya Saran and Vemal to feature in the Tamil remake of The Proposal, titled revealed

In Com Staff May 18 2019, 4.30 pm May 18 2019, 4.30 pm

The Proposal is a sweet rom-com film that released in the year 2009 featuring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. The story was about a Canadian executive who gets into a problem due to her visa status. To get out of this mess, she makes her subordinate act as her fiancé for a short time. The film was liked by the audiences as it gave a neat entertaining time with a breezy feel.

Now, The Proposal will be made in Tamil and our sources tell us exciting details on this. They say, “English film The Proposal is made in Tamil as Sandakaari. Vemal and Shriya Saran play the leads and R Madesh is directing it. Shriya is the boss and Vemal works under her”. They also add that the first schedule of the film which was shot in London has been wrapped up. Dev Gill plays the antagonist. It has to be recalled that the Proposal first went to Malayalam as My Boss directed by Jeethu Joseph in the year 2012.

Shriya Saran, after her humongous hit film Sivaji with Rajinikanth was thought to be a heroine who will rule Kollywood. But unfortunately, it did not happen and the actress has left the Tamil horizons. She was last seen in Simbu’s huge debacle Anbanavan Asaraadhavan Adangaadhavan. She has also completed Karthik Naren’s Naragasooran which is yet to see the light. As for Vemal is concerned, he was seen in a few soft porn films such as Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku. His next release Kalavani 2 is mired in financial trouble. Let us hope Sandakaari would work out good for both these artists.