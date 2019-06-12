In Com Staff June 12 2019, 3.06 pm June 12 2019, 3.06 pm

Actress Shriya Saran who is well known for her groovy and sizzling numbers is seen less in films these days. However, for all those who had missed the beautiful actress on screen, here is a good news. She will soon be seen in a female-centric film, directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti. The actress is said to be playing a mother to a ten-year-old girl. Shriya Saran shot to fame with Shankar’s Sivaji, where she played Rajinikanth's love interest. It was expected that the heroine will come a big round in the industry but unfortunately it did not happen, perhaps because of her choice of scripts.

Our sources inform us about Shriya’s next project in Telugu. They state, “Shriya Saran had been narrated a script which is women-centric and has a lot of focus on her character. She will be playing a mother to a ten-year-old girl and the girl’s role also will be very important to the narrative. Since Shriya was impressed with the story and her role, she has agreed to play a mom to a ten-year-old.” This film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Chandrasekar Yeleti, who has directed films like Aithe, Anukokunda Oka Roja, Okkadunnadu, Pranayam, Sahasam and Manamantha. His debut film Aithe won the National Award for Best Feature film in Telugu, for the year 2003.